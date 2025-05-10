Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,437,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,726,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $39,650,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,446,250. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,751 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.95%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

