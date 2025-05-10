22,560 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after buying an additional 5,558,868 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,177,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,424,000 after buying an additional 3,209,934 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OWL stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.44 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

