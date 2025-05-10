Comparing Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) and Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fifth District Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Finward Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Finward Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Fifth District Savings Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $61.38 million 2.13 $12.13 million $0.77 39.29 Fifth District Savings Bank $9.93 million 7.04 N/A N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Savings Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 10.85% 7.91% 0.58% Fifth District Savings Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Fifth District Savings Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, custodial services, guardianships, IRA accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Fifth District Savings Bank

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

