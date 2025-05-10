MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBX

Insider Activity at MBX Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 143,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $1,551,962.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,284,200. This represents a 4.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ora H. Pescovitz bought 7,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $45,311.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $143,297.81. This trade represents a 46.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 198,365 shares of company stock worth $2,066,119 in the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,691,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

MBX stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. MBX Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.