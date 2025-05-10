Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 161,829 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

