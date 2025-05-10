Analyzing Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jardine Matheson and bpost NV/SA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $36.05 billion 0.38 $686.00 million N/A N/A bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion 0.07 $71.21 million ($1.10) -1.41

Analyst Recommendations

Jardine Matheson has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jardine Matheson and bpost NV/SA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 0 0 1 4.00 bpost NV/SA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. bpost NV/SA pays out -6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Matheson and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A bpost NV/SA 1.96% 9.66% 2.37%

Summary

Jardine Matheson beats bpost NV/SA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers automotive and transport services, as well as invests in, develops, and manages residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also operates 7-Eleven, IKEA, and other retailing business, as well as Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants; and invests in and manages hotels, resorts, and residences, as well as engages in construction and energy, infrastructure and logistics, and information technology businesses. In addition, the company sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores. Further, it engages in the automotive dealerships business. Additionally, the company invests in digital business, such as Halodoc, a healthtech online ecosystem; Sayurbox, an e-commerce grocery platform; Paxel, a technology-based logistics business; and OLX, a used car platform. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, and logistic solutions; e-commerce fulfilment, including warehousing and handling of goods; e-commerce cross-border services, including custom duties services; operational back-office services, including call center, payment and financial, fraud and tax, administrative and document management services; and proximity and convenience services, such as the access to the network and over-the-counter service for different partners and sale of self-produced goods, as well as retail products and goods of partners, including bpost bank products; repair of electronics; and import services. The company was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

