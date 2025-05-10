Head to Head Survey: Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A Verano -16.31% -7.48% -4.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Verano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verano 0 0 0 2 4.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

9.0% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Verano shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Verano”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $15.01 million 1.32 $11.50 million N/A N/A Verano $938.45 million 0.26 -$117.35 million ($0.99) -0.70

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verano.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. Its segments include refined teas and processed teas. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It offers cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, Savvy, BITS, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

