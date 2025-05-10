Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BDL opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $29.72.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
