Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BDL opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.