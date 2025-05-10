The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE LGL opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group comprises 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 10.04% of The LGL Group worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

