Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Vale Stock Up 0.8 %

VALE opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Vale by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vale by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 3,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

