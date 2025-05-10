First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First of Long Island from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.04 to $16.56 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

First of Long Island Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FLIC opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.85. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89 million.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 55,710 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 212,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

