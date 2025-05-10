bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Barclays decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $40.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Baird R W downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

bluebird bio Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 184,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 166,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

