bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Barclays decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $40.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Baird R W downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 184,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 166,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

