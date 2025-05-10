Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Costamare stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $930.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $440.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.14 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. Research analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Costamare by 89.4% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Costamare by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 8.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Costamare during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

