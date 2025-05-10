LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

LITB stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.26.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

