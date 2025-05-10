LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
LITB stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.26.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
