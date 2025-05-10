Insider Buying: Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Buys £154.11 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin bought 11 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,401 ($18.64) per share, for a total transaction of £154.11 ($205.02).

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Rich Cashin acquired 11 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,352 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($197.84).

On Monday, March 10th, Rich Cashin sold 7,827 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,421 ($18.90), for a total value of £111,221.67 ($147,960.18).

On Wednesday, March 5th, Rich Cashin purchased 10 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,518 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($201.94).

Avon Protection Price Performance

AVON opened at GBX 1,528 ($20.33) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,408.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,407.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £571.79 million, a PE ratio of -52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. Avon Protection plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,152.69 ($15.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,558 ($20.73).

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.08%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

About Avon Protection

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

Further Reading

