Michelle Brukwicki Sells 550 Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Stock

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Brukwicki sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($41.51), for a total value of £17,160 ($22,828.26).

4imprint Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 3,120 ($41.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. 4imprint Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,915 ($38.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,580 ($87.53). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,591.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,645.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

