Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Baird R W cut Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $85.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,336.96. The trade was a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

