Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 14th

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, May 14th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th.

Moolec Science Stock Performance

Shares of Moolec Science stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Moolec Science has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Moolec Science had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%.

Moolec Science Company Profile

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

