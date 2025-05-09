Elefante Mark B Makes New $337,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $382.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.66 and its 200 day moving average is $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.