Fullcircle Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $382.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

