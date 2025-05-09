Deutsche Bank AG Has $311.04 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of Stryker worth $311,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after buying an additional 252,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,000,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,744,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $382.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.20.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

