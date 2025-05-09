Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 1,113 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,655,000 after buying an additional 1,165,955 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after buying an additional 2,947,771 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,903,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,084,000 after buying an additional 123,681 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NVO stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $290.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.17 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

