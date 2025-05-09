Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,142,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,162 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $319,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $1,314,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,627,415.24. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,789. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $176.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.91. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

