iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,994,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $567.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $573.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.