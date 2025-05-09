Ethic Inc. Has $15.61 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYK opened at $382.68 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.



