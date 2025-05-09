Fiduciary Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $519.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

