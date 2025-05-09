Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,774 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $290.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

