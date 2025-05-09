Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on META. Benchmark lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.45.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

META stock opened at $597.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $569.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.14. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.82, for a total transaction of $25,622,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $6,300,738.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,154,349.31. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,689 shares of company stock valued at $109,097,842. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

