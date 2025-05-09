Elefante Mark B Invests $3.46 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Home Depot comprises about 3.2% of Elefante Mark B’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $364.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.10. The company has a market cap of $362.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

