EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $590.80 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,825 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 4.7% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $590,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,612 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6,817.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,254,000 after purchasing an additional 895,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $294,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $413.01 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.00 and a 200 day moving average of $404.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.38.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

