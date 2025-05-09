Gates Foundation Trust Invests $97.08 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 334,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $97,084,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.2% of Gates Foundation Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

NYSE MCD opened at $313.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. This represents a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

