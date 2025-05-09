Ethic Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $682,089,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,664,000 after buying an additional 3,667,534 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,548,000 after buying an additional 2,907,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,741 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $61.78 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

