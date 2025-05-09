Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,151,000 after buying an additional 501,320 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,296,000 after acquiring an additional 154,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,878,000 after buying an additional 101,737 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $333.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.01. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 target price (up previously from $384.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.22.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

