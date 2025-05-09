American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.05.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $284.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.91. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

