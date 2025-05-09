Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 348 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.65.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.