Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 348 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.65.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
