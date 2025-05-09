Evensky & Katz LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.