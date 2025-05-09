Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,317 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 571,967 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $129.18.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.