The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

