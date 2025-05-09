Fiduciary Trust Co Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

