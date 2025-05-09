Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

