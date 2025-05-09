Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 4,191 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $65,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $458.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

