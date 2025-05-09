T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $247.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.72 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.39.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

