Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 1,428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 211,934 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $83,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,610.83. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $359,761. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

