Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 15,815 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMG opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

