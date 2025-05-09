Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Owens Corning from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:OC opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day moving average is $168.33. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,476,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after buying an additional 414,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,519,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,335,000 after buying an additional 207,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.