6,895 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Elefante Mark B

Elefante Mark B bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after acquiring an additional 659,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

APH stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

