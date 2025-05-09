Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Up 26.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) shot up 26.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 183,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 96,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

