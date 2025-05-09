Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,418 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of Apollo Global Management worth $286,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after buying an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 509,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,321,680. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.56. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

