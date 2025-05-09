Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Booking worth $109,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 621,874.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,352,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,318,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,170.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,668.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,841.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

