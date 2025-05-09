CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CME Group by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,063,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in CME Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,671,000 after purchasing an additional 996,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,967,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $286.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $2,888,378.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,085.45. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,781.20. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

